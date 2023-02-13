 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Nykaa chief Falguni Nayar stands by bonus issue, but concedes one point where company erred

Moneycontrol News
Feb 13, 2023 / 07:24 PM IST

Nayar says bonus issue was equal for all shareholders and was aimed at creating value

Falguni Nayar, the founder and CEO of the beauty and lifestyle retail company Nykaa

Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said on February 13 that the controversial bonus issue in the previous quarter was equal for all shareholders and aimed at creating value, but conceded that the beauty and lifestyle retail company erred in estimating the timeline of when the bonus shares could be traded.

Nayar said that the company had assumed shareholders would be able to start trading the bonus shares within 4-5 days of the shareholder voting on the issue.

“The bonus issue was equal for all shareholders... It can only create value and not take away value .. It was very much supported by all shareholders,” she said in a post-earnings media briefing.

Nykaa’s lock-in period ended on November 10 and the record date for the bonus issue was set at November 11. Meanwhile, the voting on the bonus issue had been completed on November 2 and the allotment of new shares happened on November 12.