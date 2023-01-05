 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Neobank Jupiter raises Rs 100 crore in venture debt from Alteria Capital

Bengaluru / Jan 05, 2023 / 04:46 PM IST

Jupiter's focus on increasing offerings comes at a time when the neobanking startup, just like its peers, is struggling to generate revenue

Neobank Jupiter has raised Rs 100 crore (about $12.5 million) in venture debt from Alteria Capital as the Tiger Global-backed startup looks to scale and expand lending products with neobanking penetration low in India.

Jupiter would roll out multiple investments and credit-focused products in 2023 that would broaden the neobanking platform's basket of financial offerings, the fintech startup said in a statement on January 5.

The venture debt transaction, the first of its kind in the space, would help the startup leverage synergies across the Jupiter Group, it said.

"This partnership will act as a catalyst to our efforts of building an all-inclusive and innovative platform for cutting-edge financial services products,” Jupiter founder and CEO Jitendra Gupta said.

Jupiter's focus to expand offerings comes at a time when the neobanking startup, just like its peers, is struggling to generate revenue.

Moneycontrol reported in December that Jupiter managed to generate revenue of just Rs 40 lakh  in FY22, the second full year of its operations.