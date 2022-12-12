 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive: DoT may make it mandatory for telcos to share KYC details with OTTs

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Dec 12, 2022 / 02:17 PM IST

Such a provision will help OTTs display the verified name of a caller. The government is of the view that this will help in reducing impersonation and frauds, according to sources

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is considering creating an obligation on telcos to share know-your-customer details of their users with over-the-top (OTT) communication platforms like WhatsApp and Signal, people aware of the development told Moneycontrol.

“Such a provision will help OTTs display the verified name of a caller. The government is of the view that this will help in reducing impersonation and frauds,” said a source.

“The revised bill is likely to create an obligation on both telcos and OTTs to have the verified name as part of caller line identification,” he added.

Moreover, in a draft version of the telecom bill that came out in September, the government has included provisions to protect users from ‘specified messages’. The bill has defined this as ‘any message offering, advertising or promoting goods, services, interest in property, business opportunity, employment opportunity or investment opportunity.’

The proposed law says that the government may prescribe measures for protection of users from ‘specified’ messages. Such measures may include measures relating to the prior consent of users for receiving certain types of messages, and the preparation and maintenance of ‘Do Not Disturb’ registers so that users do not receive such messages without prior consent.

The draft telecom bill has also made OTTs worried as it includes this category of service providers under the umbrella of ‘telecommunications services’. Online messaging, e-commerce and content platforms are concerned that this would make them obligated to adhere to the stringent regulations on matters like licensing and encryption that telcos have so far come under.