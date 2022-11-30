 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Investors favour upskilling platforms as other edtechs struggle with funding winter

Nikhil Patwardhan & Mansi Verma
Bengaluru/Mumbai / Nov 30, 2022 / 11:42 AM IST

Higher education and upskilling startups have raised $1.1 billion in private equity and venture capital funding so far this year, slightly less than the $1.25 billion raised in the first 11 months of 2021, according to data by Tracxn Technologies.

With schools, colleges, and physical tuition centres reopening, India's edtech startups have struggled to raise funds from investors this year. To make matters worse, the much-discussed funding winter has made it difficult for edtech startups to raise funds.

Despite this, a niche category of online learning - higher edtech and upskilling - appears to have found favour with investors due to continued growth in demand for their offerings.

K-12 (kindergarten through class 12) and test preparation platforms, on the other hand, have seen a 60 percent decline in funding during the same period. According to the data, K-12 and test prep startups have raised $1.78 billion so far this year, compared to $4.13 billion in the first 11 months of 2021.


Employees have felt the need to upskill themselves as a result of technology companies around the world laying off millions of people across departments, industry observers said. Companies such as Ronnie Screwvala's upGrad, SoftBank-backed Eruditus, and Blackstone-backed Simplilearn, among others, have thus seen continued demand for their offerings.

Mayank Kumar, managing director and co-founder of upGrad, said during a Moneycontrol Masterclass in July that the higher education and upskilling space is counter-cyclical because learners tend to upskill themselves during times of job loss and recessionary fears.