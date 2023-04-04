 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Info Edge Ventures-backed 1K Kirana lays off 40% workforce to restructure business

Debangana Ghosh & Mansi Verma
Apr 04, 2023 / 10:09 AM IST

According to multiple sources privy to the matter, over 600 employees were let go across teams.

The layoffs affected the on-ground operations, warehouse, delivery, network operations, growth, and tech teams.

Kirana tech startup 1K Kirana Bazaar has laid off around 40 percent of its workforce as it restructures its business and winds up operations in a few geographies.

Co-founder Kumar Sangeetesh, in a statement to Moneycontrol’s queries, said, “We are currently in the process of restructuring as our growth forecasts have changed. We are changing our focus areas and moving out of a few geographies. Due to this, we have to let go of 40 percent of our employees.” DealStreetAsia reported the layoffs first.

However, multiple sources privy to the matter told Moneycontrol that the number was at least over 60 percent of the workforce, or at least 600 employees.

According to sources, the startup was struggling to raise fresh funding due to investors' increased focus on profitability and financial metrics, which resulted in this situation.