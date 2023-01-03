 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
India's draft online gaming rules: What real-money gaming startups and industry bodies are saying

Vikas SN
Jan 03, 2023 / 04:34 PM IST

The draft regulations are expected to shape the future of the burgeoning online gaming industry in the country. It comes amid unprecedented growth the sector has witnessed in recent years.

India's real-money gaming startup founders and industry associations have welcomed the government's proposed new draft gaming rules, calling them a step in the right direction and ones that would aid growth in the burgeoning sector. Some have raised concerns about increased compliance costs for startups.

"This will boost the legitimate domestic online gaming industry, ensuring greater transparency, consumer protection, and investor confidence," said Trivikraman Thampy, co-founder of Games24x7, a skill-based gaming unicorn.

Thampy said the creation of a self-regulatory body for the industry will pave the way towards creating a larger framework for a responsible gaming environment in the country.

Nazara Technologies chief executive Nitish Mittersain said the draft proposals were a "welcome step, wherein the Central government laid out its referred approach to regulation of the gaming sector, especially skill-based real money gaming"

"There are a number of recommendations which will ensure the safety of players and responsible gaming. In addition, it lays down a process by which the industry will self-regulate itself under the guidance of MeitY (Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology). We believe that the draft recommendations will help to catalyze a lot of growth for the industry, which will in turn result in significant job creation as well as accelerate India's position on the global gaming map," Mittersain said.

The regulations