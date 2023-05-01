 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian startups laid off almost 6,000 employees in first four months of 2023

Mansi Verma
Mumbai / May 01, 2023 / 10:28 AM IST

Nearly 6,000 have been let go so far in 2023. Worse, the number of startups that resorted to downsizing is up almost five times from the same period last year, when only eight startups had axed jobs.

To date, close to 90 Indian startups have sacked a total of 25,700 staff members since the beginning of 2022.

With funding taps down to a drip, Indian startups have let go of almost 6,000 employees in the first four months of 2023 in a bid to reduce costs and target profitability.

About 41 startups let go of approximately 5,868 employees in the first four months of 2023.

Layoffs from January to April 2023

Last year, during the same period, eight startups had done most of the downsizing, letting go of 6,040 people, a tad more than in 2023.