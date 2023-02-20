 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Indian govt snipes at Amazon, says not fair if private labels appear first in search results

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Feb 20, 2023 / 07:43 PM IST

Consumer Affairs Secy also takes aim at edtechs like Byju's, says they shouldn't push a lot of ads to put pressure on students, parents

A senior official said on February 20 that the Indian government has given a ‘piece of its mind’ to Amazon and told the company that it wasn’t fair if its private labels, or the brands that the e-commerce major has invested in, appear first in its search results.

“I am just coming from a meeting where we told Amazon that your algorithms and the way you throw results at people have to be fair. You can’t have your own labels and companies in which you have invested appear on top of search results. That is not fair,” said Consumer Affairs Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh.

“The whole consumer protection paradigm is about fair trading practices. You might be the world’s largest company, but the balance between the seller and the consumer needs to be maintained… We gave them a piece of our mind,” he added.

Speaking at a technology conclave in Delhi, the senior official also took a dig at edtech firms like Byju’s that have been accused of over-selling their courses through huge marketing campaigns.