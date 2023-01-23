 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
GoMechanic taps Cars24, Spinny for a distress sale

Debangana Ghosh & Chandra R Srikanth
Jan 23, 2023 / 04:30 PM IST

GoMechanic's latest funding round was called off last week following alleged misreporting of financials during due diligence, which the founders later admitted to.

Car repair and servicing startup GoMechanic has approached car-selling marketplaces Cars24 and Spinny among others for a potential sale, multiple sources aware of the developments told Moneycontrol. This comes a week after GoMechanic’s co-founder Amit Bhasin admitted to having laid off about 70 percent of its staff and misreporting financial performance during an ongoing funding deal.

Now GoMechanic founders have sent proposals as a part of initial talks for a potential buyout to these unicorn companies, sources said. GoMechanic was last valued at $285 million and counts Sequoia Capital India, Tiger Global, Chiratae Ventures, Orios Ventures and venture debt firm Stride Ventures among its prominent investors.

“They have reached out to almost all the players in the ecosystem. They should also reach out to OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and offline players. Equity investors have mostly written them off.

GoMechanic’s existing debt investors may salvage something out of this. They will either hawk the company as a whole or sell it as a sum of parts,” one of the people in the know told Moneycontrol.

The source added, “Either way, it will be a distress sale at a much lower valuation. Given that the founders themselves have admitted to the falsification, it will get difficult to price their assets at the moment.”

GoMechanic was last in talks to raise $75-80 million in a funding round led by Softbank and Malaysian sovereign fund Khazanah Nasional at a $600-650 million valuation. After the development broke last week following irregularities found in SoftBank’s due diligence report from EY, the startup’s existing investors have now reappointed EY to probe the matter.