Funding for startups in small towns surges 41%, Bengaluru, Mumbai, NCR see decline: Blume report

Mansi Verma
Mar 06, 2023 / 05:45 PM IST

The deal share of non-metro startups increased to 2.8 percent in 2022 from 1.6 percent in 2019, according to Blume Ventures’ Indus Valley Annual Report 2023.

Funding for startups originating in small towns increased 41 percent year on year in 2022, while investments in hubs such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the national capital region (NCR) fell 48 percent during the same period, indicating that the concentration of startups has started to shift from metro cities to smaller towns.

In addition, the report highlighted the number of emerging local angel networks that support the trend. Several local networks, including BITS Spark, TiE Pune, AngelList, Jharkhand Ventures, Venture Catalysts, Calcutta Angels, and The Chennai Angels, assist young founders with seed funding.

India was the fourth largest destination for venture capital (VC) investments after the United States, China, and the United Kingdom, according to the report. Interestingly, while India's share of global GDP was 3.4 percent, its share of venture capital funding was 4.8 percent.