Former ZebPay CEO launches crypto tax compliance start-up TaxNodes

Debangana Ghosh
Jan 12, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

The start-up will offer a common platform to the retail investor to automate crypto taxation by bringing all of their crypto transactions across multiple exchanges, P2P, private wallets and different blockchains in one dashboard

Former ZebPay CEO Avinash Shekhar on January 12 announced the launch of his Web3-based crypto tax compliance start-up TaxNodes, aimed at simplifying the tax computing process. Additionally, it will also help crypto exchanges increase their internal controls and automate reconciliation and accounting.

Shekhar’s quitting and subsequent move to start-up in the Web3 and crypto tax compliance space was first reported exclusively by Moneycontrol in September 2022.

The start-up will offer a common platform to the retail investor to automate crypto taxation by bringing all of their crypto transactions across multiple exchanges, P2P, private wallets and different blockchains in one dashboard.

Shekhar, Founder & CEO, TaxNodes said, “I am really excited to embark on my entrepreneurial journey with the launch of TaxNodes. While the crypto industry has witnessed rapid growth in India, investors have been feeling overwhelmed due to lack of clarity on the taxes levied on their investments. A majority of them are facing challenges while calculating taxes on their investments.”

He added, “TaxNodes aims to address these challenges by identifying and offering end-to-end solutions to pain-points through comprehensive auditing tools to all stakeholders in the crypto ecosystem.”

TaxNodes focuses on accurate data compilation through near real-time profit/loss computation, portfolio tracking, dashboards and analysis. The platform plans to offer tax planning and year-end tax reports through which users can file their returns.