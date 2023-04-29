 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
ED examines Byju's numbers, probing foreign remittances to tune of nearly Rs 10,000 cr

Moneycontrol News
Bengaluru / Apr 29, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

ED said that the investigation against the platform was initiated on the basis of various complaints received from various private persons. During the investigation conducted by the ED, several summonses were issued to Raveendaran, however, he always remained evasive and never appeared during the investigation

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on April 29 carried out searches at three locations in Bengaluru related to Byju Raveendran and his company, Think & Learn Private Limited, which operates the popular online learning platform, in the latest setback for India's most-valued startup.

The search was conducted under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), and resulted in the seizure of incriminating documents and digital data.

FEMA searches revealed that the company has received foreign direct
investment to the tune of approximately Rs 28,000 crore during the period from 2011 to 2023, the ED said in a statement.

Further, Byju's has also remitted about Rs 9,754 crore to various foreign jurisdictions during the same period in the name of overseas direct investment, ED said.

The company has booked around Rs 944 crore in the name of advertisement and marketing expenses including the amount remitted to foreign jurisdiction, according to ED. The company has not prepared its financial statements since the financial year 2020-21 and has not got the accounts, audited which is mandatory. Byju's filed its FY21 results after a long delay of 18 months in September 2022. The company reported a widening loss of more than Rs 4,500 crore.