Devtron raises $12 million from Insight Partners

Open source DevOps platform Devtron has raised $12 million in a fresh round of funding led by global software venture capital firm Insight Partners.

The new round follows previous investments from Leo Capital and several marquee angels. Devtron plans to use the funding to scale its team, drive adoption of its platform and expand into new markets, the company said in a media statement on October 26.

Devtron was cofounded in 2019 by Prashant Ghildiyal, Nishant Kumar, and Rajesh Razdan, who had held previous roles as the head of technology and software architects in fast-growing Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) startups.

Razdan, an angel investor, and seasoned entrepreneur with an enterprise software background, immediately identified the value of this platform and joined forces with Ghildiyal and Kumar.

"We are elated to have Insight Partners join our board together with the continued trust of Leo Capital and other angel investors," said Ghildiyal, Co-Founder and CEO of Devtron.

"Since becoming open source, we have seen thousands of nimble startups across the globe installing Devtron every month along with many fast-growing startups as our commercial customers. It's an exciting time of growth and development of our market-defining product,” said cofounder Razdan.

Devtron is a software delivery platform for application management on Kubernetes. It enables the DevOps team to quickly improve the maturity of DevOps practices within the organization by providing autonomy to the development team along with a fully collaborated environment overseen by them.

Kubernetes, also known as K8s, is an open-source system for automating the deployment, scaling, and management of containerized applications.

With Devtron, companies have been able to reduce their Kubernetes maturity journey from a year to months. In some cases, companies with more than 50 microservices have onboarded Kubernetes within 15 days.

"Additionally, post-adoption, companies have witnessed 5x improvement in their deployment speed with more than 90 percent reduction in their change failure rate and 70 percent reduction in the mean time to recovery," the company statement added.

Based in the United States and India, Devtron has seen continued adoption across the US, Europe, and India with some of the fast-growing companies as its heavy users.

"Devtron integrates with products across the lifecycle of microservices, and in particular Kubernetes, enabling its users to deploy faster and automate their CI/CD pipelines without worrying about Kubernetes know-how. This saves significant time and resources to build and deploy in production," said Josh Zelman, Principal at Insight Partners.