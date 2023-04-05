 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Deep tech investor Speciale Invest to focus on Series A and above rounds with new growth fund

Aihik Sur
Apr 05, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST

The fund has received approval from the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI), and expects to close the corpus at $24.33 million (Rs 200 crore) in the next 3-4 months

Speciale Invest, a VC focused on pre-seed and seed funding, is looking to support its existing portfolio companies through their growth across Series A and above funding rounds

Speciale Invest, a deep tech VC firm whose portfolio includes start-ups such as Agnikul Cosmos, GalaxEye, ePlane, etc on April 5 announced the launch of its Speciale Invest Growth Fund I with a corpus of $24.33 million (Rs 200 crore), and initial investment of more than $12.16 million (Rs 100 crore).

The firm has received approval from SEBI to provide series A and above funding to potential start-ups. However, Speciale Invest, which has traditionally been a pre-seed and seed funding investor in deep tech start-ups, will only go for series-A or above funding for their portfolio companies, Vishesh Rajaram, managing partner of the VC told Moneycontrol.

"We have generally got into companies that have mostly no revenues, building products, figuring out product market fit. As we did this, you know, over a period of time, we will find good companies that are scaling very well, but are raising multiple rounds of financing," Rajaram said.

