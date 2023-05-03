 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chiratae Ventures announces close of Maiden Growth Fund-I at Rs 1,001 crore

Bhavya Dilipkumar
May 03, 2023 / 07:57 AM IST

The Chiratae Funds collectively (across 6 funds) have $1.1 billion in AUM (Assets Under Management), made around 130 investments, 48 exits, 8 Unicorns, and 3 IPOs.

Venture Capital firm Chiratae Ventures, on Wednesday, said that the fundraising for its first Chiratae Growth Fund (CGF-I) was closed, raising nearly Rs 1,001 crore on a targeted Rs 750 crore, oversubscribed by 34%.

CGF-I will invest in the growth rounds of technology startups from its portfolio and other new opportunities, making it a sector-agnostic fund to support the growth and expansion of companies, the VC firm said in a statement.

"We are looking to invest in companies in their growth stage. Obviously, the bar is high. We are mainly looking at companies that will use the capital to grow instead of survive," said TC Meenakshi Sundaram, Founder and Vice-Chairman of Chiratae Ventures in interaction with Moneycontrol.

CGF-I is supported by Chiratae's existing investors, including Pratithi (Family Office of Kris Gopalakrishnan, the Co-Founder of Infosys), 57 Stars (a global alternative asset manager), and Manish Choksi (Vice Chairman and non-executive-board-member of Asian Paints) and his Family Office along with new investors including State Bank of India, IIFL, and others.