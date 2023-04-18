 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

Blinkit mess: Quick-commerce rivals feast on as sales surge, marketing costs drop

Tushar Goenka & Deepsekhar Choudhury
Apr 18, 2023 / 07:53 AM IST

New users are unlikely to remain on the platforms as consumers tend to shift back to their go-to app whenever things get back to normal, said some executives, unless Blinkit fails to resolve the issue this week

A Blinkit delivery personal is seen on road in Kolkata , India , on 9 February 2023 . Zomato backed BlinkIt delivery and others like Zepto , Swiggy has become new face of quick and cheap e-commerce logistic delivery partners in India during and after COVID era according to reports. Backed by billions in foreign investment and army of low paid harried drivers , the new norm in quick delivery is taking the Indian e-commerce industry by storm , raising many question on driver safety and need for 10-minute delivery services amidst the mix. (Photo by Debarchan Chatterjee/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

As Zomato-owned Blinkit grapples with strikes and store shutdowns in Delhi-NCR, its quick-commerce rivals such as Swiggy Instamart, Zepto, Dunzo and BigBasket saw their order volumes surge up to 40 percent and marketing costs drop by as much as Rs 1 crore in the last five days, according to industry insiders.

This comes at a time when tech companies across the board, and especially in e-commerce, are hunkering down to improve their profitability amid a long funding winter.

“We are getting the orders and data of tens of thousands of their customers. It’s giving us free marketing and we have saved as much as Rs 1 crore… This is the amount we would have to spend to get these new users,” said a senior executive of a quick-commerce player that has seen order volumes surge 30-40 percent week on week, asking not to be identified.

Two other executives at different quick-commerce firms said they were seeing order volumes rise by 25 percent and 30 percent. However, they added that these new users won’t have good retention on the platforms as consumers tend to shift back to their go-to app whenever things get back to normal unless Blinkit fails to resolve the issue this week.