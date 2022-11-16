Bengaluru Tech Summit | Startup park, six new high-tech cities to be built in Karnataka: CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced the development of a startup park near the Bengaluru airport on November 16 at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. This park, he said, will be multi-modal, catering to startups from a multitude of sectors in order to drive the next stage of growth.

He said that the park will cater to sectors ranging from agritech to aeronautical technology. The Chief Minister stated that plans for this park will be laid out within the next six months. “With this, I think the tech summit will get a great fillip,” he said.

The state government will also set up six new high-tech cities across the state to "promote the growth of knowledge and technology sectors in the state," Bommai said. These will be located in Kalaburagi, Hubballi, Dharwad, Mangaluru, Mysuru, and Bengaluru.

These, he added, will be well-planned and high-tech, and will help promote information technology, biotechnology, and startups. Construction on these six cities will begin within six months, the chief minister said.

"We are building six new cities in Karnataka as I dream for very well-planned new high-tech cities, six new cities will be built all around Karnataka," Bommai said.

The chief minister also said these will include a knowledge city, a science city, and a tech city near the Bengaluru airport. These, he said, will have the best research and development centres as well as other industries.

Additionally, Bommai urged the leaders of the scientific community to innovate for the betterment of humanity. He added that new innovations should be geared towards conserving for the future. State Information Technology and Biotechnology Minister Ashwathnarayan CN said that the state aims to be the "leading contributor to India's five trillion dollar economy by 2025" with this year's tech summit. “We will ensure that this goal is achieved with inclusivity, collaboration, and innovation,” he said. The 25th edition of the Bengaluru Tech Summit will see the signing of nine Memorandums of Understanding (MoU). The summit is attended by over 575 exhibitors and startups from 16 Indian states.

READ MORE