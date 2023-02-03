Ant Group nominee on Paytm board of directors resigns

Chinese fintech major Ant Group’s nominee to Paytm’s board, Douglas Feagin, has resigned as non-executive, non-independent director of the company, according to a regulatory filing.

Ant is an affiliate company of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba, which sold $125 million of shares in Paytm last month. Both Alibaba and Ant cumulatively still hold around 28 percent stake in Paytm.

“Paytm’s journey to achieving profitable financial services of scale in India has been inspiring. In recognition of the company’s growth as a publicly listed company and the maturity of the business, at the request of the nominating shareholder, I hereby resign from my position as a director on the Board of Directors of Paytm,” the regulatory filing quoted Feagin as saying.

In 2015, Alibaba and Ant Financial had become the largest shareholders in Paytm when they invested $680 million for over 44 percent equity stake in the company.

Deepsekhar Choudhury Deepsekhar covers tech and startups at Moneycontrol. Tweets at @deepsekharc