Among countries with Apple Stores, India has the lowest per capita income 

Deepsekhar Choudhury
Apr 19, 2023 / 03:41 PM IST

The smartphone market’s growth is sputtering in India as fewer feature phone users are upgrading, but Apple’s hopes lie with aspirational youngsters for whom the iPhone is social capital

Apple CEO Tim Cook at the opening of the Apple Store in Mumbai on April 18

While India has got its first Apple Store amid a lot of hoopla, it is worth noting that its per capita income is the lowest among the 26 countries that boast of the tech giant's brick-and-mortar retail presence. Its per capita income (in purchasing power parity or PPP terms) of $7,130 is less than half of Brazil's $15,600, which is the second lowest in the list of countries with Apple Stores, according to the latest available World Bank data.

To be sure, the story is the same if one looks at the per capita gross domestic product (GDP)—India is at $7,130 while Brazil is more than double at $16,031.

“In essence, this shows that the income distribution in India is very skewed. Although the per capita GDP may be very low, the number of people with the purchasing power to buy Apple products is very high,” said Pronab Sen, a former chief statistician of the Indian government.

India is getting its first set of Apple Stores — one each in financial nerve centre Mumbai and national capital Delhi — ahead of other emerging economies that have higher per capita incomes such as Malaysia ($28,150), South Africa ($14,340), Indonesia ($12,680), Vietnam ($11,080), the Philippines ($9,210) and others.