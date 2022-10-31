Amazon seller Appario to delist from marketplace within 12 months

Patni group-backed Appario Retail, one of the biggest sellers on the Amazon India marketplace, will cease to be a seller on the platform in the next 12 months.

This comes months after Cloudtail, another top seller on the Amazon India marketplace that was partly owned by Narayana Murthy-backed Catamaran, shut its operations as a seller on the e-commerce platform.

“Amazon and India’s Patni group-owned Zodiac Wealth Management LLP have agreed to renew their joint venture, Frontizo Business Services Private Limited. Partners have decided that Appario Retail Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Frontizo, will cease to be a seller on amazon.in and amazon.in/business within the next 12 months,” said an Amazon spokesperson.

“The partners will continue to explore new business opportunities, including helping businesses across India to scale up their online presence”, the spokesperson added.

ET was the first to report the development.

According to a Reuters report last year, Appario and Cloudtail cumulatively accounted for 35 percent of sales on the Amazon India marketplace in early 2019. The e-commerce giant also owned sizable stakes in these outfits at that time which reportedly were reduced subsequently.

In April this year, Indian investigators seized data and documents from top sellers on Amazon and Flipkart's marketplaces in raids over suspected competition law violations.

Appario Retail earned a profit after tax of Rs 54 crore and booked revenues of Rs 14,636 crore in FY21, according to their financials on Tofler.