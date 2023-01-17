 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Alibaba was never a strategic shareholder for Paytm: Vijay Shekhar Sharma

Moneycontrol News
Jan 17, 2023 / 08:55 PM IST

Paytm CEO says goal of achieving operating profitability might be achieved sooner than the projected date of September quarter

Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Paytm CEO

Alibaba was never a strategic shareholder for Paytm, the fintech’s founder and the chief executive officer said at Davos on January 17. This comes days after the Chinese internet giant sold $125 million worth of shares in the Indian fintech company.

Talking to CNBC TV18 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum, Sharma said the company was not aware of the sale beforehand — and that it could have been planned better.

"Alibaba was never a strategic shareholder for us. Alibaba and Paytm were never together in the business... The exit could have been planned better, but it is what it is," he said.

While a strategic shareholder has business relations with the investee company, a financial investor makes a bet just for returns.

In 2015, Alibaba and its affiliate company Ant Financial had become the largest shareholders in Paytm when they invested $680 million for over 44 percent equity stake in the company. After selling shares in the Noida-based fintech in its IPO and the recent sale, the duo still owns around 28 percent of Paytm.

Since the fintech unicorn’s listing in November 2021, its shares have lost 75 percent of their value as analysts and investors have questioned its business model, the path to profitability, and the threat from regulatory changes.