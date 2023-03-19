 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessStartup

'A Messi from Madras': Freshworks founder Girish Mathrubootham builds Rs 100-crore football academy

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Mar 19, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

The 23-acre facility has southeast Asia’s first hybrid football pitch, a functional strength and conditioning centre, medical and recovery facilities, a swimming pool, a school, and a hostel

Home of FC Madras football academy.

What made SaaS firm Freshworks’ founder Girish Mathrubootham fall in love with football so much that he created a dream football academy for young kids?

“Like many parents, I took my son to play football in a ground in Adyar (a locality in Chennai), where 60-80 kids were packed into one muddy ground with no grass.  At the same time, when I would travel to the US I’d see excellent facilities in schools and neighbourhoods,” said Mathrubootham.

“India has got a lot of talent. I went to Sri Sivasubramaniya Nadar College of Engineering (SSN) to watch a children’s football match and saw so much talent, but there’s no world-class facility to support them," he added.

This pushed Mathrubootham to build a football academy for Rs 100 crore in Mahabalipuram, which has been christened the Home of FC Madras