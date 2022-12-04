 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SpiceJet expects improvement in operations, restructuring benefits in December quarter: Ajay Singh

PTI
Dec 04, 2022 / 04:23 PM IST

The budget carrier’s chief Ajay Singh has told shareholders that it has also completed a series of settlements with most of the major partners, including manufacturers and lessors.

SpiceJet, which is looking to raise USD 200 million, expects to see improvement in operations and restructuring benefits in the current quarter of this financial year.

Hit by high fuel prices and rupee depreciation, SpiceJet saw its net loss widen to Rs 789 crore in the June quarter. The airline is also facing other headwinds, including some of its aircraft having technical snags in recent times, and quite a few of its Boeing 737 planes were deregistered due to non-payment of dues to lessors.

In his message in the airline’s annual report for 2021-22 fiscal, Singh, who is the Chairman and Managing Director, said the airline industry worldwide continues to undergo a transformation.

”The sky-high fuel prices, depreciating rupee, erratic passenger demand and disrupted supply chains have deferred growth plans and expanded losses,” he noted. The airline has received shareholders’ nod for transfer of its logistics business to SpiceXpress and the process of hiving off the cargo and logistics platform is expected to be completed soon.

”Our logistics business has been valued at Rs 25,557.7 million and the transfer of business under this process will help us significantly strengthen our balance sheet and wipe out the negative net worth of our business.