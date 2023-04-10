 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Speciality Restaurants bets big on AI, aims at Rs 1,000 crore revenue in 5 years

PTI
Apr 10, 2023 / 01:40 PM IST

The multi-brand restaurant chain's standalone net profit in the first half of (April-September) FY'23 stood at Rs 27.67 crore from a turnover of Rs 195 crore, recovering from Covid pandemic headwinds.

In a move to strengthen its position as a leading player in the Asian food space, Speciality Restaurants Ltd is looking to clock a revenue of Rs 1,000 crore with technology intervention and brand refresh, a company official said on Monday.

"We aim at reaching Rs 1,000 crore revenue in the next five years. Our stated goal is to double our current revenue in four years and triple it in six years, starting from the current level of Rs 400 crore," Speciality Restaurants CMD Anjan Chatterjee told PTI.

The Kolkata-headquartered company's key focus will be on "leveraging its key brands and upgrading technology, including the use of AI, to enhance customer experience and drive revenue growth by maintaining EBIDTA of over 25 per cent", he said.