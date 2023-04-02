 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Southern Railway reports highest-ever revenue at Rs 6,345 crore in FY2022-23

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

During the corresponding period in the last financial year, it had earned revenues of Rs 3,539.77 crore.

Southern Railway reports highest-ever revenue at Rs 6,345 crore in FY2022-23

Southern Railway on Sunday said it had recorded about 80 per cent jump in its revenue, which stood at Rs 6,345 crore in the passenger segment during the financial year 2022-23, its highest ever.

During the corresponding period in the last financial year, it had earned revenues of Rs 3,539.77 crore.

The highest revenue registered by Southern Railway before this was in the financial year 2019-20 at Rs 5,225 crore.

About 640 million passengers travelled by Southern Railway in 2022-2023, which is a massive increase of 88.5 per cent over the 339.6 million passengers of 2021-22, an official release said.