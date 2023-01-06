 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
South Korean firm Mirae acquires industrial, warehousing asset in Maharashtra for Rs 130 crore

Jan 06, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Anarock, one of the leading real estate consultants in the country, facilitated this deal.

South Korea's Mirae Asset Global Investments Co Ltd has acquired an industrial and warehousing asset at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra for Rs 130 crore.

Mirae Asset Global Investments has done an outright acquisition of a pre-leased Grade A industrial asset at Bhiwandi, Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) for Rs 130 crore, Anarock said in a statement.

The industrial property, housed in a 160-acre integrated industrial park and spread over 9 acres, has been acquired from Prakhhyat Infraprojects.

Junyoung Hong, Chief Business Officer - Mirae Asset Global Investments (India) Pvt Ltd, said this acquisition is perfectly aligned with the firm's vision of investing in top-grade commercial leased properties in India.

"Mirae Assets Group is ramping up its global real estate portfolio and has earmarked USD 500 million to invest in leased Indian commercial assets," he added.