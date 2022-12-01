 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SoftBank to sell 5% stake in Policybazaar via block deal tomorrow

Moneycontrol News
Dec 01, 2022 / 07:15 PM IST

SoftBank is likely to sell a 5 percent stake in PB Fintech, the parent company of Policybazaar, via a block deal on December 2, CNBC Awaaz reported on December 1, citing sources.

The stake that would be offloaded would be worth Rs 1,000 crore, the report said.

The base price for the block deal is Rs 440 per share, the report added.

Currently, SoftBank holds around a 10 percent stake in Policybazaar. Hence, post the deal, SoftBank will have a 5 percent stake in the company.

The block deal, as per the report, is likely to be at a 5 percent discount to its closing price of December 1. The stock ended at Rs 461.55 on the BSE, up 2.05 percent against the previous close.

Citi is the sole broker to the deal, the report stated.