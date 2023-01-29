 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
‘Small, medium family businesses are critical to sustainable finance’: thought leader Atul K Shah

Anjali Kochhar
Jan 29, 2023 / 01:39 PM IST

The joint Family Business for Sustainable Development initiative, towards SDGs 2030, is a first-of-its-kind partnership between the UN and the global family business community, and India has the largest family-business sector in the world that contributes actively to community development.

Amid all the rah-rah talks about practising sustainable finance by large organisations, Atul K Shah, a thought leader and a lecturer with a PhD from the London School of Economics, believes that family-owned small and medium-sized businesses are key to achieving a sustainable ecosystem. This, he adds, is because the family business model is based on organic finance.

Explaining what organic finance means, Shah says, “Organic finance is finance, which essentially comes from the owner or the family who owns the business and, therefore, they have a direct stake in the business. They want to build good relationships with customers and suppliers. They want to care for the reputation of the business.”

“They would like to honour the contract that they signed or the transactions that they make, and they want to pass the business on to the next generation. So, sustainability and long-term nature are built into the business.”

The World Bank defines sustainable finance as the process of taking due account of environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations when making investment decisions in the financial sector, leading to increased longer-term investments into sustainable economic activities and projects (European Commission).