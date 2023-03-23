 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Six key takeaways from the FOMC March meeting

Mar 23, 2023 / 02:27 PM IST

The Federal Reserve extended its year-long fight against high inflation by raising its key interest rate a quarter-point despite concerns that higher borrowing rates could worsen the turmoil that has gripped the banking system.

The Federal Reserve aims to achieve maximum employment and 2% inflation over the longer run. To support these goals, the Federal Open Market Committee has raised the target range for the federal funds rate to 4-3/4 to 5% i.e., a 25 basis point hike. The terminal rate projections remain unchanged at 5-5.25%.

Recent indicators show modest growth in spending and production, and job gains are robust with a low unemployment rate. Inflation remains high, and recent developments may result in tighter credit conditions that could weigh on economic activity, hiring, and inflation.

The Committee will monitor incoming information and assess the implications for monetary policy, anticipating that some additional policy firming may be appropriate to return inflation to 2% over time. The Committee will consider the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, lags in policy effects, and economic and financial developments when determining future increases in the target range. The Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and mortgage-backed securities. The Committee is strongly committed to returning inflation to its 2% objective.