Since 1742: London's oldest restaurants are a delicious piece of history in a historic city

Preeti Verma Lal
Dec 25, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST

London takes its history seriously. Proof of the pudding: City of London Corporation recently declared Simpson's Tavern an Asset of Community Value.

The oldest restaurant in London on its original site, Rules was founded by Thomas Rule as an oyster bar. (Photo taken by James Petts on December 20, 2012, for Rules, via Wikimedia Commons)

London has nearly 15,000 restaurants, that’s 621 people per restaurant. According to the Office of National Statistics, there were 123,395 restaurants in the UK in 2019, which includes licensed and unlicensed restaurants, takeaways, mobile food stands, pubs, bars and bakeries - that's roughly one food outlet for every 454 UK adults.

Let’s look at some of the oldest restaurants in London:

1. Wiltons’ (1742): Often called the oldest restaurant in London, Wiltons’ was founded in 1742 by George Wilton, a respected oyster salesman. Housed inside the 18th-century Haymarket, it began as a shellfish stall but soon gained popularity and even counted the British royal family among its loyal customers.

Story is that during the World War II bombing of the city, the then owner Bessie Leal was so miffed that she hung her apron and proclaimed her intention to sell the restaurant. She did not sell. Wilton’s has changed hands and locations several times but oysters still remain on the menu.

Where: 55 Jermyn Street, St. James's

2. Simpson's Tavern (1757): In its 265-year history, Simpson's Tavern, London's oldest chophouse, has survived fires, wars, and epidemics. Founded by Thomas Simpson, the Tavern ran into difficult times during the pandemic but was recently declared an Asset of Community Value by the City of London Corporation. So far, over £111,000 has been raised through crowdfunding to try and save the pub and keep the heritage alive.