Simple Energy postpones delivery of maiden e-scooter to March quarter over govt's guidelines on battery safety

Electric two-wheeler maker Simple Energy has postponed the delivery of its maiden e-scooter to the March quarter of 2023, attributing the further delay to the recent government guidelines on battery safety.

The Bengaluru-headquartered startup launched Simple One on August 15 last year.

The company in January this year said it would commence the deliveries from June, which were subsequently deferred to September.

Simple Energy announces the delay in commencing the deliveries of the flagship scooter, the Simple ONE. Owing to the recent battery safety guidelines issued by the Ministry of Highways and Road Transport. The e-scooter will comply and adhere to the new standards, thereby causing the delay, it said in a statement.

“Adhering to the Government's new battery safety guideline, Simple has taken a call to defer the deliveries of the scooter to thus ensure that these vehicles are certified as per new standards,” said Suhas Rajkumar, Founder- CEO of Simple Energy.

The company anticipated a new framework to be announced in light of the recent incidents in the EV industry, Simple Energy said.