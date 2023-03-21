 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Shares of city gas distributors surge as spot LNG prices drop

Shubhangi Mathur
Mar 21, 2023 / 08:16 PM IST

CGD players Indraprastha Gas, Mahanagar Gas and Gujarat Gas ended the day with gains of 3.07 percent, 1.45 percent and 1.55 percent, respectively.

Representative image (Image: Shutterstock)

Shares of city gas distribution (CGD) companies trended higher on March 21 as spot liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices have declined by around 50 percent since December 2022.

CGD players Indraprastha Gas Limited (IGL), Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) and Gujarat Gas Limited ended the day with gains of 3.07 percent, 1.45 percent and 1.55 percent respectively.

City gas distributors are dependent on supplies of LNG for their gas distribution requirements and therefore lower prices are beneficial to the companies.

This comes as spot LNG prices have almost halved to $14 per metric million British thermal unit (MMBtu) due to a milder winter and relatively high inventory levels in Europe. This compares to a recent high of $45 per mmBtu.