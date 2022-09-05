Servotech Power Systems bags 4.1 MW rooftop solar project from UPNEDA

Servotech Power Systems has bagged a project from the Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Development Agency (UPNEDA) for building 4.1 MW of solar power plants across the state. UPNEDA is the nodal agency for the implementation of solar energy schemes in the state.

In a statement on Monday, Servotech Power Systems said "it has bagged a large-scale, state-spanning grid-interactive rooftop solar power plant project from UPNEDA. The project involves building 4.1 MW of solar power plants across the state."

The total contract value of the entire project is approximately Rs 23.50 crore, and it will be completed within 4 months from the date of awarding the project.

The project sites located in Uttar Pradesh would cover secondary school buildings at various places in the state as part of the UP government's Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan.

Raman Bhatia, Founder and Managing Director, Servotech Power Systems said, "We have been given this important order by UPNEDA to construct Solar PV projects in India's largest state. This project is a testament to Servotech Power Systems' innovative work in project execution capabilities in the solar energy arena."