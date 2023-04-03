 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Serum Institute seeks inclusion of Covovax on CoWIN as heterologous booster dose for adults

PTI
Apr 03, 2023 / 05:13 PM IST

The letter was written by Prakash Kumar Singh, Director, Serum Institute of India (SII) on March 27, they said.

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the Serum Institute of India has written a letter to the Union health ministry seeking the inclusion of its COVID-19 vaccine Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults, official sources said on Monday.

Last month, COVID-19 Working Group headed by Dr N K Arora had also recommended to the health ministry inclusion of Covovax on the CoWIN portal as a heterologous booster dose for adults who have been vaccinated with two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) had on January 16 approved the market authorisation for Covovax for those who have been administered two doses of either Covishield or Covaxin. Also, Covovax has been approved by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA).