Serum Institute looks out for partners to develop monkeypox vaccine: Report

Serum Institute of India (SII), the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines, has initiated discussions with potential partners to develop vaccine against monkeypox, reported The Economic Times.

In a conversation with ET, CEO Adar Poonawalla said that although they are talking with partners to develop a vaccine, there is no rush as they are assessing the situation.

On July 24, a 34-year-old man from Delhi with no history of foreign travel tested positive for the monkeypox virus. This is the fourth case of the disease being reported in India.

On July 25, a high-level review of the situation was done by the Directorate General of Health Sciences.

World Health Organisation (WHO) on July 23 declared monkeypox a global emergency. Declaring a global emergency means the monkeypox outbreak is an extraordinary event that could spill over into more countries and requires a coordinated global response. WHO previously declared emergencies for public health crises such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2014 West African Ebola outbreak, the Zika virus in Latin America in 2016 and the ongoing effort to eradicate polio.

According to another report by Mint, Poonawalla said if there's a larger breakout of monkeypox cases in India, his company is willing to import a few million doses of a Danish smallpox vaccine. Reportedly, smallpox vaccines can be used to treat monkeypox.

He also said that SII is willing to use its own funds to purchase the Danish smallpox vaccine, manufactured by Bavarian Nordic, to jab people against the monkeypox virus.

Speaking to NDTV, he said that the vaccine to treat monkeypox cases will be made as affordable as possible, even though no costs have been decided yet.

Reportedly, the SII is also exploring the development of a new Messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccine for the monkeypox virus. It is being done with Novavax, an American biotechnology company. However, it could take over a year to make a vaccine.

"We are talking to Novovax. We really need to see whether there will be a lot of demand or whether in three to four months it fizzles out," Poonawalla told NDTV.