Sebi proposes to introduce 5 new categories under ESG funds

Feb 22, 2023 / 04:32 PM IST

The five new categories should be exclusions, integration, best-in-class and positive screening, impact investing and sustainable objectives.

Sebi has proposed ESG parameters that could be relevant to Indian context that may be integrated in at least one of the ESG ratings for an Indian companies.

Capital markets regulator Sebi has proposed allowing mutual funds to introduce five new categories under ESG (environmental, social and governance) scheme.

Presently, mutual funds can launch only one ESG scheme under the thematic category of equity schemes.

Considering that AMCs may want to launch multiple diversified ESG schemes under the ESG category, Sebi has proposed that each asset management company should be permitted to launch one ESG scheme each under the five subcategories.