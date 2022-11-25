 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
SAP Labs India bets big on sustainability solutions, launches startup accelerator cohort for 2023

Bhavya Dilipkumar
Nov 25, 2022 / 10:58 AM IST

Through its Startup Accelerator, SAP Startup Studio the company has opened a new cohort batch for 2023 and will be helping around 10 startups for 12 months.

Software major SAP Labs India is betting big on sustainability solutions and has invested in dedicated research and development (R&D) teams to build two new software products Product Footprint Management (PFM) and SAP Sustainability Control Tower for enterprises.

“Sustainability presents a unique economic opportunity, this is a key business driver today and in terms of our investment priority, sustainability is on top right now. We are investing a major chunk in sustainability,” said Sindhu Gangadharan, senior vice president and managing director of SAP Labs India.

“From a regulatory point of view, we are seeing many customers want to be aware of their sustainability goals and work around it, that’s where SAP’s solutions play an important role,” Gangadharan said.

The two offerings are presently used by enterprises globally including the US and the UK while SAP Labs is in active discussion with many steel, cement, oil and gas, and pharma industries to adopt the products into their systems.

“The adoption is happening in India but at a slower pace, it is mostly driven by regulatory pressure…however the shift has already happened and it is our responsibility to help out around 0.5 million customers and every enterprise out there,” Gangadharan added.

Product Footprint Management (PFM) lets companies calculate carbon footprints for their products and across the value chain. It considers the entire product lifecycle, helping companies disclose their products’ environmental footprints to regulators and enabling them to make their products more sustainable.