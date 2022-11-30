Samsung India plans to hire 1,000 engineers from IITs, top institutes for R&D units

Samsung India is planning to hire around 1,000 engineers for its research and development institutes across India, the company said on Wednesday.

The young engineers will join the company in 2023, and will work on new-age technologies at its R&D institutes in Bengaluru, Noida, Delhi and at Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru.

"Strengthening their focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Samsung's R&D centres aim to hire new talent from India's top engineering institutes who will work on breakthrough innovations, technologies, products and designs, including India-centric innovations, that enrich people's lives.

"This will further our vision of Powering Digital India," Samsung India head for Human Resources Sameer Wadhawan said in a statement.

The Korean electronics major will recruit engineers from multiple streams such as Computer Science and allied branches including artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision and VLSI, information technology, electronics, instrumentation, embedded systems and communication networks.

In addition, it will also hire from streams such as mathematics and computing and software engineering.

"This hiring season, Samsung R&D centres will hire around 200 engineers from top IITs such as IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, IIT Bombay, IIT Roorkee, IIT Kharagpur, IIT Kanpur, IIT Guwahati and IIT BHU, among others. "They have also offered over 400 Pre Placement Offers (PPOs) to students at the IITs and other top institutions," the statement said. The engineers will work on new-age technologies such as AI, ML, Deep learning, Image Processing, IoT, connectivity, cloud, big data, business intelligence, predictive analysis, communication networks, system on a chip (SoC) and storage solutions. Samsung said that over the years its R&D centres in India have built a strong culture of patent filing. "At Samsung R&D Institute, Bangalore, for instance, a significant number of patent filers are first-time inventors in emerging domains such as 5G, AI, ML, IoT, camera and vision technologies. "With this the R&D centre has emerged as the number one patent filer in India for inventions made in India and first filed in India," the filing said.

PTI

