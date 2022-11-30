 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Samsung India plans to hire 1,000 engineers from IITs, top institutes for R&D units

PTI
Nov 30, 2022 / 01:40 PM IST

The young engineers will join the company in 2023, and will work on new-age technologies at its R&D institutes in Bengaluru, Noida, Delhi and at Samsung Semiconductor India Research in Bengaluru.

Samsung India is planning to hire around 1,000 engineers for its research and development institutes across India, the company said on Wednesday.

"Strengthening their focus on innovation and cutting-edge technology, Samsung's R&D centres aim to hire new talent from India's top engineering institutes who will work on breakthrough innovations, technologies, products and designs, including India-centric innovations, that enrich people's lives.

"This will further our vision of Powering Digital India," Samsung India head for Human Resources Sameer Wadhawan said in a statement.

The Korean electronics major will recruit engineers from multiple streams such as Computer Science and allied branches including artificial intelligence, machine learning, computer vision and VLSI, information technology, electronics, instrumentation, embedded systems and communication networks.

In addition, it will also hire from streams such as mathematics and computing and software engineering.