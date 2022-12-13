 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Sam Bankman’s fall from grace: A timeline of the collapse of his FTX empire

Murtuza Merchant
Dec 13, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas, where he had made his base, on a request by US prosecutors.

There is an air of gaiety associated with the song “12 Days of Christmas”. For 30-year-old Sam Bankman-Fried, however, the first 12 days of November were probably the toughest: he not only lost his crypto exchange but also went from being a billionaire and the industry’s “saviour” to declaring bankruptcy and owing clients at least $3 billion.

The next few days showed that the once-dominant crypto exchange FTX run by SBF, as he is known, was not what it seemed. And on Monday local time, he was arrested in the Bahamas, where he had made his base, on a request by US prosecutors.

Here is a timeline of the last month and a half, which culminated in Bankman-Fried’s arrest.

The start of the end

Nov. 2: The entrepreneur and his enterprise ran into trouble after crypto media outlet CoinDesk published a contentious article exposing crucial information in the balance sheet of SBF’s trading company Alameda Research. According to the publication, Alameda had a sizable stake in the native token, FTT, of the FTX exchange.

Two crypto giants compete