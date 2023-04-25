Russian FM: Launching new system for cross-border payments, ‘no restriction’ on digital currencies

Russia is launching a new alternative system for cross-border payments, which will have no restriction on the use of digital currencies, Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said.

“We are launching an alternative system of payments based on modern technologies (digital financial assets, digital currencies),” the Russian state-owned TASS news agency quoted Siluanov as saying on April 24.

The minister added that digital currencies could be used for settling cross-border payment obligations, and the discussions related to it are at a nascent stage.

“Digital currencies could be used in cross-border payments. This is just at the earliest phase of discussions, but the future lies with the use of the digital ruble, the digital yuan, and other similar currencies,” he said.

Moneycontrol News