 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Rupee weakening may not be over yet, say experts

Manish M. Suvarna
Nov 16, 2022 / 03:16 PM IST

Respite from the US inflation print has driven gains for the rupee, but it is premature to conclude that depreciation risks have subsided, says Sakshi Gupta, economist at HDFC Bank. She noted that any unpleasant surprises on economic data could tip the scales in favour of the dollar again.

Representative image.

The rupee’s fall may not be over despite some gains in the past few days, as India is still fighting with a higher trade deficit and inflation, forex dealers said.

Apart from the domestic concern over the deficit, geopolitical uncertainty and global growth worries could put pressure on the currency, they said.

“The respite from the US inflation print has brought some gains in the rupee. But it is premature to conclude that depreciation risks have subsided. The US Fed remains data dependent and is not at the end of its rate hiking cycle. Any unpleasant surprises on economic data could tip the scales in favour of the dollar again,” said Sakshi Gupta, economist at HDFC Bank.

Moreover, geopolitical tensions continue to linger along with looming recessionary risks (especially in the EU), which could fuel a safe haven bid for the dollar. Financial tightening continues and could lead to volatility and risk-off episodes.

Since the start of this month, the rupee has gained over 1% and sometimes traded at 80.80 levels against the dollar. The rupee began the month at 82.60 and the second week had gone below the 81 mark. At 12:55 pm today, the Indian unit was trading at 81.36 against the dollar.

Where will the rupee settle?