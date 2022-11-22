 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Rupee gains 12 paise to close at 81.67 against US dollar

PTI
Nov 22, 2022 / 03:59 PM IST

Recovery in domestic equities and stronger Asian currencies also supported the rupee.

The rupee appreciated by 12 paise to close at 81.67 (provisional) against the US dollar on Tuesday, as the American currency retreated from its elevated levels.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the local unit opened at 81.72 and touched an intra-day high of 81.64 and a low of 81.83 against the greenback.

The local unit finally settled at 81.67, registering a rise of 12 paise over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee depreciated by 5 paise to close at 81.79 against the US dollar.

"The Indian rupee marked the first gain in the last five days as a gauge of the dollar index halted a three-day gain after some US policymakers struck a cautious note about further aggressive tightening moves," said Dilip Parmar, Research Analyst, HDFC Securities.

Recovery in domestic equities and stronger Asian currencies also supported the rupee.