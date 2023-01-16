 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Rupee falls 21 paise to close at 81.59 against US dollar

PTI
Jan 16, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST

The rupee pared initial gains and settled 21 paise lower at 81.59 (provisional) against the US dollar on Monday, tracking a rebound in the greenback overseas and a muted trend in domestic equities.

Forex traders said risk aversion in international markets and sustained foreign fund outflows weighed on investor sentiments.

At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened on a positive note at 81.29 against the greenback, but pared the gains and fell to an intra-day low of 81.73.

The domestic currency finally settled at 81.59, down 21 paise over its previous close.

On Friday, it depreciated by 8 paise to close at 81.38 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12 per cent higher at 102.32.