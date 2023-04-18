 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Romania next in east Europe to look at Ukraine grain import ban

Reuters
Apr 18, 2023 / 05:40 PM IST

Failure to resume exports into eastern European countries or secure an extension of the Black Sea grain deal would trap large amounts of grain in Ukraine, hitting its exports and causing further economic problems for Kyiv as it battles Russian troops.

Romania looked set on Tuesday to follow three other countries in banning Ukrainian grain imports, a setback for Kyiv as it tries to unblock exports through eastern Europe and salvage a wartime deal on shipping grain from the Black Sea.

Talks between Kyiv and Warsaw went into a second day after European Union member states Poland, Hungary and Slovakia imposed import bans to protect their markets from an influx of cheaper supply following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

But Romania's ruling Social Democratic Party increased pressure on Kyiv by saying it would ask the coalition government to approve an emergency decree enforcing a temporary ban on Ukrainian grain imports though it wants transit to continue.