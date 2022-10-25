Rishi Sunak's relatives in Punjab's Ludhiana express happiness on him becoming UK PM

Some relatives of Rishi Sunak who live in Ludhiana in Punjab on Tuesday expressed happiness on him becoming the prime minister of Britain and said it is a moment of pride to see an Indian-origin person as the head of the country which once ruled India. Among the relatives who live in Ludhiana is Subhash Berry, a cousin of Rishi Sunak's mother Usha Sunak.

Subhash Berry said his uncle and Rishi Sunak's maternal grandfather Raghubir Berry had visited Ludhiana at the time of his wife's death. Raghubir Berry, 92, currently lives in London.

He said Raghubir Berry, along with some other family members, had migrated to East Africa. Later, Raghubir Berry migrated to the UK. The Berry family earlier resided in Karimpura mohalla of the city and currently lives in Civil Lines.

Ajay Berry, another member of the Berry family, expressed extreme happiness on Rishi Sunak becoming the prime minister of the United Kingdom. He said it is a moment of pride to see an Indian-origin person becoming the prime minister of the country which once ruled India.

Rishi Sunak on Tuesday took charge as Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister. The 42-year-old investment banker-turned-politician is the youngest British prime minister in 210 years. He is also Britain's first Hindu prime minister. Sunak's father Yashvir Sunak, a retired doctor, mother Usha Sunak, a pharmacist, are of Indian descent.

The Southampton-born prime minister is married to Infosys co-founder Narayan Murthy's daughter Akshata Murty and the couple have two daughters, Krishna and Anoushka. His grandparents originated from British India but their birthplace, Gujranwala, lies in modern day Pakistan's Punjab province.