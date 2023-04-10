 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
MC Exclusive: Revolt Motors plans Made-in-India e-motorcycles for worldwide markets

Avishek Banerjee
Apr 10, 2023 / 12:00 PM IST

With this move, Revolt will become the first such a two-wheeler manufacturer to sell an electric motorcycle built in India for global markets.

Revolt Motors, the first homegrown startup to venture into the electric motorcycle segment, is drawing up plans to export vehicles under its new management. This was revealed by Anjali Rattan Nashier, Business Chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises, which took over the Gurgaon-based EV startup in January for an undisclosed sum.

RattanIndia already hired a dedicated team for international markets. While the majority of the company’s focus will remain on the domestic market, it has garnered quite a few enquiries for its battery-powered motorcycles in Latin America, the ASEAN region, as well African and European markets.

“We are starting deliveries outside India very soon and will begin with Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. We have received enquiries for our product from Africa, Latin America and India lookalike markets. In the long term, we expect exports to account for 30 percent of total sales,” said Nashier, in an exclusive interaction with Moneycontrol.

With this move, Revolt will become the first such two-wheeler manufacturer to sell an electric motorcycle built in India for global markets. Internal combustion engine vehicle makers such as Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Honda Motorcycle and Scooters India (HMSI), Bajaj Auto and Yamaha India, etc., make sizeable shipments of their petrol-driven motorcycles to overseas markets.