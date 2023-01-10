 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Remittances from overseas Indians increased by 12% to USD 100 billion in 2022: FM Sitharaman

PTI
Jan 10, 2023 / 08:06 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Indian diaspora should also partner with small and big businessmen of the country so that the entrepreneurial skills of NRIs can be harnessed in the next 25 years during the 'Amrit Kaal' of independence.

Underlining the contribution of non-resident Indians, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said remittances sent to the country by overseas Indians were about USD 100 billion for the year 2022, an increase of 12 per cent in one year.

Speaking at a session during the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city, she described NRIs as the "real ambassadors of India" and appealed to them to use made in India products and services as far as possible so that the country's individual brand can be promoted across the globe.

Sitharaman also said that after the "China plus one" policy, the world is now talking about the "European Union (EU) plus one" policy.

The government is strongly presenting India to multinational companies as a country where they can set up their factories apart from China and the EU, she said.

"I recognise that remittances, which come from abroad by Indians who migrated, are about 100 billion US dollars for the year 2022. This is one of the highest remittances which is coming," the finance minister said.