Religare Finvest case: Sebi orders attachment of bank, demat accounts of Shivinder Mohan Singh, 4 others

Jan 24, 2023 / 10:17 PM IST

Sebi has ordered the attachment of bank and demat accounts of Shivinder Mohan Singh and four entities to recover Rs 32.10 crore in a matter related to fund diversion case of Religare Finvest.

Religare Finvest Ltd (RFL) is a subsidiary of Religare Enterprises Ltd (REL).

The recovery proceedings against these entities -- Shivinder Mohan Singh, Malav Holdings, RHC Holding, ANR Securities and Religare Corporate Services (now known as Finserve Shared Services) -- for Rs 32.10 crore.

The amount includes interest, all costs, charges and expenses, the Securities and Exchange Board of India said in an attachment order passed on Monday.