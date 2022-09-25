Zen and the art of Scandinavian design

Portmanteaux or amalgamations reflect our great fondness for combining the names of things or people we love. So we have Brangelina, Bennifer and our very own Virushka… And then we have Japandi, a delightful blend of Japanese and Scandinavian styles.

Scandinavia, as we all know, is not just IKEA – photo frames gifted by that great pal or the Poang Chair we lusted after when selecting furniture for the study. It’s simple and classy defined by functionality. Japanese minimalism, too, with its clean-living-no-clutter norms resonates with those of us hooked to Japanese organising consultant Mary Kondo’s Netflix series Tidying Up and Sparking Joy.

Designers in 1920 started combining both styles that emerged from the popular concepts of Scandinavia’s Hygge (pronounced hu gue) and Japan’s Wabi-Sabi (wah-bee sah-bee).

Hygge, which is popular in Denmark, is all about being cozy, content and happy. It’s the feeling that creeps up on you when you’ve just taken the first bite of your cinnamon bun after a sip of hazelnut frappe at a café abundant with the heavenly aromas of butter and baked goodies on a rainy afternoon. Wabi-Sabi translates to finding beauty in imperfection – a badly designed bowl for instance or simple, rustic objects. It’s about embracing mistakes and not taking on the stress of perfecting everything.

Apoorva Shroff, founder of architecture, interior design and product design firm lyth likes this marriage of Japanese minimalism with Scandinavian functionality. The style she says is “absolutely up my alley” because of its calming aesthetics and the layers of texture against the soft colour palettes “that are already a part of my design style.”

“The clean, clutter-free, simple and minimal spaces,” also have great appeal for Prashaant Kochhar, principal architect and associate partner at architecture and interior design firm LTDF. The Scandinavian style advocates coherence through the use of clean lines, functional space planning, utility, and simple furnishings, whilst the Japanese style is all about simplicity and sophistication, he explains.

Japandi also has meaning for a post-Covid world.

People are now prioritising clean and healthy living over everything else, with more focus on sustainable living, which according to Kochhar is something long overdue. “The Japandi style is heavily focused on simplicity, creating a tranquil and warm environment with a functional layout,” he says.

Whiteout and Zen

That’s why interiors are Zen-like with soothing whiteness and open, sunny spaces. Smoke curls up from incense sticks and candles, dissipating stress over rising costs of living, return-to-work calls or layoff blues.

The effect of calm is achieved by pearl grey or pastel walls, simple or richly varnished wooden beds, fluffed up pillows, shaggy or silken rugs and bed linen in organic fabrics such as cotton, linen and muslin.

Declutter, simple lines

Shroff recommends decluttering spaces and adopting simple lines, soft colour palettes, warm, earthy and bright spaces and “lots of nature”. Potted indoor plants and creepers make settings as natural as possible.

Go natural

Kochhar goes for natural materials like fibres, rattan, wicker, bamboo, hand-made pottery, cane, terracotta, clay, natural wood, etc., along with low-height furniture, blank walls and a neutral colour palette.

Comfort zones

Spaces are linked, so kitchens open out into dining and living spaces, with bedrooms grouped closely, promoting communication and closeness. Everything is focused on comfort and quality – from soft duvets and carpets to sink-in-and-disappear sectional couches, chaise lounges and futons. The green factor is great as these pieces are long lasting and perfect for recycling and reuse.

Bedrooms are peaceful zones with no television or distracting gadgets and gizmos. Big windows maximize the flow of light.

The right tone

Colours from Japan evoke images of cherry blossoms, and autumn leaves whereas Scandinavian colours veer more towards wooden, brown tones, whites and greys.

Wood you?

Wood use is popular in both Japan and Scandinavian countries, so expect anything from rough hewn tables and chairs to the plain, simple lines of desks, sofas, bookcases and cabinets. Usability means everything has a place and can be neatly stored in sensible cabinets or dressers.

What’s important to finally remember, says Kochhar, is that Japandi is more of a lifestyle change (than décor). “You choose this as a mindful way of living, where tranquility and inner peace are the goals.”