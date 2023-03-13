 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Youth creating, tweaking, remodelling global template for urban space: Hardeep Puri

Vandana Ramnani
Mar 13, 2023 / 11:13 PM IST

Hardeep Puri said that the full economic benefits of urbanisation can only be reaped by harnessing technology and innovative solutions to address the legacy challenges in cities.

Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Puri (left) addressing the National Youth Conclave 2023

Stating that the youth have begun to "tweak, remodel and create" a global template for urban space in the country, Union Housing and Urban Affairs Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on March 13 said he was confident that India would be a world leader in all respects by 2047 "due to the youth dividend".

Puri, who was addressing the National Youth Conclave 2023 in New Delhi, observed that more than half of the country is below 25 years of age, with the average age being 29.

"The youth have begun to tweak, remodel and create a global template of what the urban space in the country can and should look like," he said.

“The Modi government is cognisant of the need to capture the demographic dividend and fully harness the massive potential within. The government is currently investing more than Rs 90,000 crore every year on youth development programmes,” he said.